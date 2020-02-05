Royal Sources Spill On Princess Beatrice’s ‘Low Key’ Wedding To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

It sounds like another royal wedding is just a few short months away.

Royal insiders are spilling all the tea to People magazine on Princess Beatrice’s upcoming nuptials to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, revealing Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter will be walking down the aisle this coming May.

While the outlet reports that Buckingham Palace will make an official announcement revealing further details in the coming days, the location of May 29 ceremony is still being kept under wraps. However, the reception is rumoured to take place at Buckingham Palace, where Prince William and Kate Middleton held theirs.

Sources say the reception could also be held at a location close to the palace, such as the Royal Military Chapel, known as the Guards Chapel, a church located across the road from the palace.

Sources are also confirming that Beatrice has asked for for a “low key” affair.

Beatrice and Mozzi announced their engagement this past September, with her sister Eugenie sharing photos on her Instagram page.

“I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo,” Eugenie captioned photos of the special moment taken by her. “It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”

Eugenie’s caption also included a statement from the couple, reading, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

It was previously reported that the nuptials of Beatrice and Mozzi will not be broadcast on television.