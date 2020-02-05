Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Take Beef Public On Social Media

It looks like Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have a problem.

On Wednesday, Minaj took to Twitter to tweet out a harsh diss at Mill.

Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

She then followed it up, slamming Mill for liking a meme about Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

On her Instagram Story, Minaj also claimed that Mill is abusive toward women.

“You a [clown]. U do IT for likes,” she wrote. “#TwitterFingers beats women, scared of men.”

Meanwhile, Mill wasn’t going to take Minaj’s attacks lying down, responding on Twitter by calling out her brother, who was convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl and sentenced to 25 years in prison last week.

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Mill also alleged that Minaj knew about her brother’s behaviour, and that he was avoiding her because of the association.

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Minaj responded by accusing Mill of assaulting her as well his sister.