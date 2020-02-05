Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Take Beef Public On Social Media

It looks like Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have a problem.
On Wednesday, Minaj took to Twitter to tweet out a harsh diss at Mill.
She then followed it up, slamming Mill for liking a meme about Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.
On her Instagram Story, Minaj also claimed that Mill is abusive toward women.
“You a [clown]. U do IT for likes,” she wrote. “#TwitterFingers beats women, scared of men.”
Meanwhile, Mill wasn’t going to take Minaj’s attacks lying down, responding on Twitter by calling out her brother, who was convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl and sentenced to 25 years in prison last week.
Mill also alleged that Minaj knew about her brother’s behaviour, and that he was avoiding her because of the association.
Minaj responded by accusing Mill of assaulting her as well his sister.