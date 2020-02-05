‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Victoria Fuller Apologizes ‘Immensely’ For ‘White Lives Matter’ Modelling Campaign

A poorly devised play on words has Victoria Fuller looking like a fish out of water.

“The Bachelor” contestant was called out in January for her involvement in a “White Lives Matter” modelling campaign.

Fuller was to have appeared alongside Bachelor Peter Weber on the March issue of Cosmopolitan until the magazine’s editor-in-chief Jessica Pels published a letter explaining why the magazine would no longer be running its “Bachelor” cover.

In her letter, Pels writes about learning Fuller appeared in an ad campaign “wearing White Lives Matter attire.” Acknowledging that Fuller modelled for a “Marlin Lives Matter organization focused on preventing white and blue marlin from being overfished, which used ‘white lives matter’ and ‘blue lives matter’ messaging on its promotional shirts and hats,” Pels nonetheless found “both phrases and the belief systems they represent… rooted in racism and therefore problematic.”

Fuller later addressed the backlash, advising people to “gather all facts” before bashing someone.

“Hello bachelor clues followers!” she began. “It would be nice for you to gather all [the] facts before jumping to bash someone. The company ‘We Love Marlins’ is in support of catching white, blue, and black marlins and releasing them back into the wild.”

“In regards to a sensitive topic, I come from a VERY large fishing town where Marlin tournaments are held every year!” Fuller explained. “Glad to clear this up.”

Someone responded to Fuller, arguing that playing on “white lives matter” is “overtly racist” and that she is “better off apologizing than trying to defend it.”

“This comes across as very inventive. You got paid to model for a company that supports confederate flag production. Apologize and cut ties with this company is my advice,” the user continued.

“I definitely see how this could be offensive,” Fuller said in response. “I apologize immensely it was never my intention to lessen this matter.”