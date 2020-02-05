‘The View’ Co-Hosts Question Donald Trump For Honouring Rush Limbaugh With Medal Of Freedom: ‘What Has He Done?’

The ladies of “The View” were not impressed by Donald Trump’s decision to honour conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom during Tuesday’s State of the Union Speech.

The co-hosts slammed the the president during Wednesday’s “Hot Topics” segment with special guest Alec Baldwin, who regularly impersonates Trump on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, all agreeing that Trump’s speech really showed his “TV background.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Reveals Truth Behind Abby Huntsman Feud Claims, Is Asked Whether She’s Planning To Leave ‘The View’

During his speech, Trump said Limbaugh, who had just announced he’d been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer hours earlier, was honoured “in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity.”

“There were also a lot of moments which seem really produced to me, his TV background really came out to me. It seemed like the TV president,” Meghan McCain said. “If it weren’t Trump, I probably would have loved it. If it was another president giving this kind of speech, I probably would have loved it.”

“You never want to wish bad stuff on people,” Whoopi Goldberg said of Limbaugh’s diagnosis, before adding, “I’m sorry, I thought the Medal of Freedom was supposed to go to people who actually did stuff.”

That’s when Baldwin joked, “I decided I want to run for president just so I can give the Medal of Freedom to Louis C.K.”

RELATED: Abby Huntsman Addresses Rumours About Her Departure From ‘The View’

McCain defended the controversial radio host. “[Limbaugh] has 30 million listeners a day. To put it in perspective, this show averages around three [million]. The amount of influence he has in this country, especially with conservatives and Republican voters.”

Goldberg didn’t budge. “But what has he done?” she asked.

Finally, McCain admitted that Limbaugh has “said a lot of awful things,” but only after Joy Behar recalled Limbaugh referring to Barack Obama as “Barack the Magic Negro” in 2007.