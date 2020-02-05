Chris Evans Offers The Perfect Casting For A Movie Based On The Coyote And Badger Viral Video

Chris Evans is totally behind a movie version of that hot new viral video of a coyote and badger becoming best friends.

Captured with a night-vision camera by the Peninsula Open Space Trust in California, the video shows a young coyote making its way into a tunnel, which allows wildlife to pass under a motorway. In an expected turn, however, the coyote stops and excitedly waits for his pal, a badger, to join him.

The “Avengers” actor, 38, loved the video and shared it to his own Twitter page.

I’m choosing to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the badger sounds like Sam Elliot and they’re best friends on an adventure. https://t.co/oqVCEb37VY — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 4, 2020

The sweet 13-second clip has been viewed more than 17 million times.

“I’m choosing to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the badger sounds like Sam Elliot[t] and they’re best friends on an adventure,” Evans wrote, which caused fans to get behind a possible movie based on the clip.

& an actual good one again💀 pls we need some new original creative content thats GOOD — ✨⁷ Mr. Lindo’s Booty Meat 🍽🥦♻️ (@btsbabyboiz) February 4, 2020

Green light that film plz. — 💥Megan Ann Wilson💥 (@shegotgame) February 4, 2020

i want a movie now — alexis (@alexisweinbergg) February 4, 2020

I will write the hell out of this movie if you wanna produce it! — Lumpawaroo (@joshhaber) February 4, 2020

@ChrisEvans We think you've cast this perfectly… 😂 Also, we believe this is the first video documenting a coyote and badger traveling together like this! #CoyoteBadgerBuddies #CoyoteBadger2020

Get the full story and see more wildlife cam footage here: https://t.co/YDcnhyiWL1 — Open Space Trust (@POST_fans) February 4, 2020

Now, all fans can do is wait for Disney to snap up the movie rights.