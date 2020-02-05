‘Simpsons’ Team Fires Back At Mike Pompeo For Using Meme From The Show To Bash Nancy Pelosi

“The Simpsons” team is definitely not Team Mike Pompeo.

Voice actor Yeardley Smith and former “Simpsons” producer-writer Bill Oakley took aim at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the latter used a Lisa Simpson meme to make fun of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pompeo used an image of Lisa Simpson crying to poke fun of Pelosi for tearing up U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. pointed out the hypocrisy in Pompeo’s choice of memes.

“In this episode, Lisa loses her faith in democracy after seeing a corrupt politician selling out American values and liberty, ”Pascrell Jr. wrote. “Like your boss. [Lisa Simpson voice actor Yeardley Smith] can probably explain better than I can. Nice self-own though.”

Smith, who voices Lisa, had a more scathing response to Pompeo.

“That’s pretty good! I might just add f**k you @mikepompeo for co-opting my character to troll @SpeakerPelosi,” she tweeted. “Be a leader and fight your own fight! Oh, wait I forgot, you’re a follower.”

Oakley completed the trifecta with this: “Mr. Secretary of State please do not ever ever ever use ‘Simpsons’ material in your Twitter or watch the show or refer to it in any way.”