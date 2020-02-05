Jameela Jamil Comes Out As Queer In Emotional Twitter Post Defending ‘Legendary’ Casting

Jameela Jamil is getting real with her Twitter followers.

The “Good Place” actress took to the social media platform on Wednesday to defend her recent casting as a judge on HBO Max’s upcoming “Legendary” while also coming out as queer.

“In this series highlighting modern day ball culture, divas battle on teams called ‘Houses’ in fashion and dance challenges including voguing for the chance to snatch the legendary trophy and win a cash prize,” yet-to-launch streaming service HBO Max said of its upcoming series. “Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring high fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models. ‘Legendary’ features eight voguing houses, each comprised of five performers and a leader — the house ‘parent.’ The teams compete in an arcing competition that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish giving full access to the behind-the-scenes action.”

“Twitter is brutal. This is why I never officially came out as queer,” she begins in her lengthy Twitter post. “But I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performance bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid.”

She added, “I didn’t come from a family with *anyone* openly out. It’s also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially when you’re already a brown female In your thirties. This is absolutely not how I wanted it to come out.”

After her emotional message, Jamil addressed the backlash, “I know that my being queer doesn’t qualify me as ballroom. But I have the privilege and power and a large following to bring to they show (as does the absolutely iconic Megan Thee Stallion), and it’s beautiful contestants and ballroom hosts. Sometimes it takes those with more power to help a show get off the ground so we can elevate marginalized stars that deserve the limelight and give them a change.”

She added, “I’m not the MC. I’m not the main host. I’m just a lead judge due to my 11 years of hosting experience, being fully impartial, a newcomer to ballroom (like much of the audience will be) and therefore a window in for people who are just discovering it now, and being a long time ally of the LGBTQ community.”

While there is no announced premiere date for “Legendary”, the show begins production this week and is expected to air when HBO Max launches.