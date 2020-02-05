Dr. Phil Sets The Record Straight About The Wall Of Guns In That Bonkers House He Was Reportedly Selling

Dr. Phil McGraw dropped by Global‘s “The Talk” on Wednesday, and one of the topics he covered was a Beverly Hills mansion linked to him that went on the market last month.

Photos of the $5.75-million home made the rounds throughout the internet, and they were pretty wacky. Among the bonkers features were a bizarre bar in the foyer featuring barstools that looked like tree trunks with deer antlers, an egg-shaped hanging chair dangling from the ceiling and a giant staircase that looks like it’s covered by hanging vines.

The strangest element of the house, however, is a wall in one room completely festooned with guns.

Trulia

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Freaks Out As James Corden Surprises Her With Dr. Phil During ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Skit

Chatting with the hosts, McGraw set the record straight.

“Number one, it is not my house. I’ve never spent a night in that house. It wasn’t a gun wall, and those are not deer antlers, but other than that, perfectly accurate story,” he said, confirming reports that the wall of guns was actually an anti-gun art installation.

“That is an anti-gun display. Those are guns covered up in black tar wax, by an artist that said we should melt all of these guns down. That’s a meltdown gun wall display under glass,” he explained.

RELATED: Dr. Phil To Get ’57 Chevy Safety Checked After Kevin Hart’s Crash

McGraw also addressed the home’s vine-like staircase. “And those are roots from like ‘Harry Potter’-type things on the stairway, a Tim Burton type-inspired thing.”

Finally, the “Dr. Phil” host clarified who owned the place: “This is my son’s house, not mine,” he added. “But I’ll tell you what, I love the publicity. The house sold in like 10 hours.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global.