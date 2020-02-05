Lisa Leslie Fires Back At Gayle King After Brings Up Kobe Bryant Rape Allegations

Lisa Leslie defended her friend Kobe Bryant during an interview with Gayle King.

The WNBA star sat down with the “CBS This Morning” host for a special interview on Wednesday to discuss the tragic loss of Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash two weeks ago. During the discussion, King decided to bring up the rape allegations that were made against the late basketball icon in the early 2000s.

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge which was dismissed in 2003, 2004,” King began. “Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?”

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” Leslie hit back, claiming Bryant was “not the kind of guy,” adding, “Kobe, he was never like that.”

She continued: “I just never see — I have never seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.”

But King wouldn’t let it drop. “But Lisa, you wouldn’t see it, though,” she said. “As his friend you wouldn’t see it.”

“And that’s possible,” Leslie replied. “I just don’t believe that, and I’m not saying things didn’t happen. I just don’t believe that things didn’t happen with force.”

Leslie also argued that it was insensitive of King to bring up the allegations after his death. “I think the media should be more respectful at this time,” she said. “It’s like if you had questions about it, you’ve had many years to ask him that. I don’t think it’s something that we should keep hanging out his legacy.”

At the time of the allegations, Bryant settled outside of court.