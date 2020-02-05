Josh Brolin Slams Troll Who Told Actor’s Wife To ‘Cover’ Up: ‘Take A Shower’

Josh Brolin has some choice words for an Instagram follower who told his wife to “cover her body.”

On Wednesday, the actor, 51, shared a sexy photo of his wife, Kathryn Boyd, wearing lingerie, with the caption, “I want to love you wildly. I don’t want words, but inarticulate cries, meaningless, from the bottom of my most primitive being, that flow from my belly like honey. A piercing joy, that leaves me empty, conquered, silenced. Anaïs Nin.”

But when one of his followers called the shot too racy, Brolin hit back.

In the comments, a moment caught by Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, the user wrote, “Why show your wife’s body off on the internet it’s not good? God wants her to cover her body and not expose her body.”

“I just spoke to God,” Brolin shot. “And God asked me to please ask you to shut the f**k up and go take a shower.”

Brolin and Boyd tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Westlyn Reign, two years later.