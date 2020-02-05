Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, star of such iconic films as “Spartacus” and “Paths of Glory”, passed away Wednesday at age 103.

One of the biggest box-office draws during his heyday, Douglas’ Hollywood career spanned seven decades and included 75 films, in addition to an array of television projects.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” the late actor’s son, Michael Douglas, said in a statement shared with ET Canada.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” the statement continued. “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

The statement concluded: “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Born Issur Danielovitch Demsky, Douglas’ career began in the 1940s, but it was during the 1950s that he ruled the box office in such films as “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”, “Lust for Life”, “Gunfight at the OK Corral” and the 1960 classic “Spartacus”. His final screen credit was 2004’s “Illusion”, playing an aging Hollywood director trying to reconnect with the son he abandoned.

Douglas suffered a stroke in 1996, but had been in otherwise good health since then.

He’s survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, and three sons, Joel, Eric, and Michael.

Following news of Douglas’ passing, numerous stars took to social media to pay tribute.

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Legends never leave us! RIP Kirk Douglas. We grew up watching you. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) February 5, 2020

I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing #KirkDouglas https://t.co/9zEWwyUzic — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 5, 2020

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020