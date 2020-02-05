Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, star of such iconic films as “Spartacus” and “Paths of Glory”, passed away Wednesday at age 103.
One of the biggest box-office draws during his heyday, Douglas’ Hollywood career spanned seven decades and included 75 films, in addition to an array of television projects.
“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” the late actor’s son, Michael Douglas, said in a statement shared with ET Canada.
“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” the statement continued. “But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”
The statement concluded: “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”
Born Issur Danielovitch Demsky, Douglas’ career began in the 1940s, but it was during the 1950s that he ruled the box office in such films as “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”, “Lust for Life”, “Gunfight at the OK Corral” and the 1960 classic “Spartacus”. His final screen credit was 2004’s “Illusion”, playing an aging Hollywood director trying to reconnect with the son he abandoned.
Douglas suffered a stroke in 1996, but had been in otherwise good health since then.
He’s survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, and three sons, Joel, Eric, and Michael.
Following news of Douglas’ passing, numerous stars took to social media to pay tribute.