‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Reveals Diagnosis Of Transient Global Amnesia

Jeff Probst is opening up about a recent health diagnosis that began with a weird bout of memory loss.

The “Survivor” host appeared on Wednesday’s edition of “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, and shared an anecdote about booking a trip for he and his wife, and drawing a blank when he tried to remember her birthday.

“I couldn’t figure it out,” explained Probst, 53. “So I texted my wife and I said, ‘Can you call me?’ And she called me and said, ‘What’s going on?’” he said.

At the time, he said he also couldn’t remember where she and their kids were, and in fact had “zero recollection of anything.”

He added: “I had no idea who I was, where I was. I even wrote a note… on my laptop I wrote a note that said, ‘For our records, I have no idea why I’m wearing these clothes. I have no idea where our kids are. I have no idea what day it is. I have no idea why I’m writing this.’”

The incident worried Probst enough that immediately went to see a neurosurgeon, who offered a diagnosis: transient global amnesia, an unexpected bout of temporary memory loss.

According to Probst, it was a one-time thing, and his memory instantly returned after he had an MRI. “It was like that quickly, oh wow, I’m back,” he said, snapping his fingers, adding that he’s now “100 per cent” fine.

Meanwhile, viewers can see more of Probst when he returns with the 44th season of “Survivor”, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.