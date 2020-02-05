Niall Horan Encourages 1D Fans To Send Louis Tomlinson’s New Single ‘Right Up The Charts’

One Direction may be on ice, but that doesn’t mean the relationship between group members Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan is chilly.

That became clear on Wednesday when Horan issued a tweet urging his fans to pick up Tomlinson’s new album, Walls.

“Let’s get Tommo right up the charts.” Horan wrote. “This album is quality and deserves to be up there. @Louis_Tomlinson #Walls ”

Tomlinson replied with a tweet of gratitude, telling his 1D cohort, “That’s so much mate. Loads of love.”

Thanks so much mate. Loads of love https://t.co/dwRurdsmiH — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 5, 2020

Tomlinson released Walls on Jan. 31; ahead of the release, he dropped the official music video for the title track. Watch: