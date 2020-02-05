Eryka Badu Borrows A Page From Goop To Create Vajayjay-Scented Incense

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop made headlines a few weeks back when the lifestyle shopping site sold out of its vagina-scented candles, and now singer Erykah Badu is getting ready to expand on that particular market.

According to a new cover story with 10 magazine, the “Didn’t Cha Know” singer is planning on selling incense made from her used underwear.

Described by the magazine as an “olfactory tribute to what Badu calls her ‘superpower,'” the incense — called “Badu’s P***y” — will reportedly become available to purchase later this month. RELATED: Vajayjay-Scented Candle Sells Out On Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Weighs In

“There’s an urban legend that my p***y changes men,” she told the magazine. “The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”