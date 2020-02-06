Lil Wayne Proves He’s The Best At ‘Virtual Reality Pictionary’ During ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Lil Wayne proved himself to be quite the Virtual Reality Pictionary player during Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”.

The rapper teamed up with Claire Danes, with the pair battling it out against Jimmy Fallon and Lana Condor.

Condor failed to guess Fallon’s “tongue twister” at the start, but Danes correctly guessed Wayne’s “popcorn shrimp.”

Fallon insisted, “How did you know that was a shrimp? That was not a shrimp at all. That was a sperm or something.”

Fallon and Condor redeemed themselves after the actress drew an impressive drawing of “Taco Bell.”

Despite Wayne not managing to guess Danes’ “mechanical bull,” he ended up winning the entire thing thanks to his version of “Harry Potter.”

See what he drew in the clip above.

Watch Wayne then perform “Dreams” below: