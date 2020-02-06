Jim Carrey Makes A Grand Entrance On ‘The Late Show’ Before Slamming Trump And Giving Everyone Mangoes

Nobody steals a show quite like Jim Carrey.

On Wednesday night, the actor appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, making an entrance unlike anything the audience had ever seen before.

Carrey walked in, leading an entire New Orleans-style band through the audience before finally taking his seat.

Things quickly got a little more serious, though, as attentions turned to politics and the current state of the world.

Carrey complimented Colbert, saying his show “is the thing that provides the balance,” and adding that the Trump administration “is trying to take the shiny city on the hill and turn it into a Dutch oven.”

He later talked about his work as a painter, and his shift away from depicting Trump and other politicians in his paintings.

“I just decided to concentrate on mangoes,” Carrey said, explaining that the fruit is “one symbol, one thing that can be sweet, lovely, abundant… I decided every month in 2020 would be May and the trees filled with mangoes.”

Then, in a parody of Oprah Winfrey, Carrey revealed that he had a surprise: Mangoes for everyone in the audience!

“Boxes of mangoes for everybody,” he said.

Also on the show, Carrey looked back on his iconic career, joking about his thorough preparation for roles.

“Before I even started ‘Dumb and Dumber’, I spent 32 years as a total idiot,” he joked.

Colbert then invited Carrey to do a small acting exercise with him, in which he looked back on some of his most famous movie lines, reinterpreting them in a more dramatic light.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.