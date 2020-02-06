The Rolling Stones To Return To Vancouver With Their 2020 ‘No Filter’ Tour

The Rolling Stones announced new dates for their critically acclaimed “No Filter” tour Thursday.

The rockers will be returning to North America for a 15-city run in 2020, making a stop in Vancouver on May 12 at BC Place.

Frontman Mick Jagger shared in a press release, “It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the biggest and best crowds in the world!”

Keith Richards added, “We had the best time on the road last summer and we are ready to do it again!”

Tickets will go on sale February 14.

Other stops include San Diego on May 8, Nashville on May 20, and Buffalo on June 6, before finishing up in Atlanta on July 9.

The Rolling Stones last performed in Canada at Canada Rocks, kicking off the Canada Day weekend celebrations over the summer.

Before that, the band hadn’t performed in the country in over six years.