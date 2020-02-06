Harrison Ford Says The United States Has Lost ‘Credibility In The World’

Harrison Ford does not like the direction in which his country is going.

Speaking in Mexico City to promote his new film “The Call of the Wild”, the iconic actor addressed the current political situation in the United States, particularly on issues of immigration and climate change.

“We’re facing some real pressing issues in America and we’re working hard to sort them out,” he said, according to HuffPost.

Adding that the country’s current immigration policies are “ludicrous” and need “complete reform,” Ford said, “We need to invite people into the country. Not keep them out. This is the history of America, it depends on immigration.”

Without mentioning Donald Trump directly, Ford took shots at the president’s leadership, saying, “Our position in the world is tenuous because of our lack of moral leadership, basically. We lost some of our credibility in the world and we are anxious to regain it.”

On issue close to Ford’s heart is the climate crisis, and there, too, he sees problems with American leadership.

“Science is being denigrated,” he explained. “Science is being ridiculed by people in ideological campgrounds. They are refusing the wisdom, the discipline of science in favour of a political point of view and that has to stop.”

He added, “I consider the threat of the natural world as the single biggest threat to humanity.”