Jay-Z Reveals One Of The Last Things Kobe Bryant Told Him

Jay-Z is still mourning the loss of NBA great Kobe Bryant.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Her Late Husband: ‘Miss You So Much’

During a talk at Columbia University this week, the 50-year-old rapper opened up about Bryant’s shocking death, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

“Just a great human being and was in a great space in his life.” pic.twitter.com/QJ1PTqkPmq — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) February 5, 2020

“One of the last things he said to me was, ‘You’ve gotta see Gianna play basketball,’” Jay said. “And that was one of the most hurtful things, because he was so proud. And the look on his face was like — I looked at him and said, ‘Oh, she’s going to be the best female basketball player in the world.’”

RELATED: LeBron James Breaks Down In Speech Honouring Kobe Bryant At Lakers Game

He added, “He was just so proud. So that’s really a tough one.”

Jay-Z continued, “My wife and I took [their deaths] … really tough. That’s all I’ll say on that,” Jay concluded. “Just a great human being and was in a great space in his life.”