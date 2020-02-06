Shania Twain Celebrates The Anniversary Of ‘The Woman In Me’ By Announcing More Las Vegas Shows

Shania Twain is staying in Vegas.

The queen of country is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her diamond album The Woman in Me in a big way. On Thursday, Shania announced 14 new dates for her residency show at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino called “Let’s Go” on top of the 17 previously announced dates.

Serving as creative director for the show, the Grammy Award-winning singer takes fans on a journey through her decades-long career by performing hits like “Man! I Feel Like A Woman”, “You’re Still The One”, and “That Don’t Impress Me Much”. The show also features eight dazzling costume changes, a seven-piece band and lots of backup dancers.

RELATED: Shania Twain Loves This Connection To Brad Pitt In ‘Ad Astra’

Photo by Denise Truscello

Photo by Denise Truscello

As if the show itself weren’t enough, Shania Twain, Live Nation Las Vegas, and Caesars Entertainment are also donating $1 of every ticket sale to Shania Kids Can, a Canadian charity that supports kids suffering economically, socially, and personally.

RELATED: Shania Twain Says Her Marriage To Frédéric Thiébaud Is ‘So Beautifully Twisted’

Tickets for the additional 14 performances go on sale on Friday, February 14, 2020:

Aug. 2020: 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Sept. 2020: 2, 5, 6

Dec. 2020: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

The previously announced dates:

March 2020: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

May 2020: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6