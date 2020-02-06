Alicia Keys Goes Undercover To Surprise Unsuspecting Lyft Passengers In New Clip

Alicia Keys, a.k.a. “Laura”, has the best surprise for unsuspecting Lyft riders in a hilarious new clip.

Keys takes the wheel in the latest Lyft Undercover video, disguising herself in a pair of sunglasses, a cap, jeans, and a plaid shirt.

The singer hides her identity by asking her passengers numerous questions about their love lives, where they’re from, and what they have planned for the holidays.

She even explains how she’s from New York, before singing along to some of the lyrics to her smash hit track.

About holiday plans, Keys reveals how she’s going to be spending them with her Grammys.

The riders all look a little confused before the musician insists she meant her grandmothers.

Eventually Keys reveals her identity. See the passengers’ shocked expressions in the clip above. She even delivers an epic performance with one customer.

The singer filmed the video to promote LyftUp, which gives you the chance to round up and donate your ride payment to the nearest dollar and support a worthy organization of your choice.