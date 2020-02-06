Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Response To Awkward Jessica Simpson Moment

Vanessa Lachey is speaking out after an awkward interview moment. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the 39-year-old TV personality defended her recent “Today” show interview, which became uncomfortable after Hoda Kotb brought up Nick Lachey‘s ex-wife, Jessica Simpson.

Nick and Jessica were married from 2002 to 2006, before Nick wed Vanessa in 2011 and Jessica tied the knot with Eric Johnson in 2014.

During the interview, Hoda, who recently sat down with Jessica ahead of the release of her tell-all memoir, Open Book, said that the singer told her that “they sent me something beautiful when we had our children.”

“I feel bad, I’m sorry, you said somebody sent her cause… it wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it,” Vanessa said in response, clearly confused by the comment.