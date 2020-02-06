Joaquin Phoenix Takes On The Climate Emergency In New Extinction Rebellion PSA

Earth is a dying patient in the star-studded new video from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion.

In the PSA, titled “Guardians of Life”, Joaquin Phoenix stars as an emergency room doctor trying desperately to save a patient on his operating table.

As one of the other doctor’s hands move away from the patient’s heart, we see burning fires, with the shot pulling out to reveal a fire-ravaged Australia, and then pulling out further to show fires all over the globe.

Along with Phoenix, the video stars Adria Arjona, Oona Chaplin, Rosario Dawson, Albert Hammond Jr., Q’orianka Kilcher, and Matthew Modine.

“It’s really a call to action. I did it to raise awareness about the meat and dairy industry’s effect on climate change,” Phoenix said of the project, according to the Daily Mail.

“The fact is we are clear-cutting and burning rainforests and seeing the negative effects of those actions worldwide. People don’t realize there’s still time, but only if we act now and make sweeping changes to our consumption,” he continued. “We can’t wait for governments to solve these problems for us. We can’t wait until the election to try to make these changes. We have a personal responsibility to make changes in our own lives and act now.”

According to National Observer, “Guardians of Life” is the first of 12 videos produced by Extinction Rebellion and Amazon Watch, in collaboration with Mobilize Earth, with the rest of the videos covering other pressing issues facing humanity.