Claire Danes Reveals The One ‘Inappropriate’ Thing She Regrets Saying To Beyoncé

Claire Danes has many celebrity fans, but one A-list encounter sticks out particularly for her.

Danes appeared on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”, where Jimmy Fallon mentioned that a lot of stars love “Homeland”.

The star then shared, “Maybe the coolest, most amazing fan was Beyoncé.

“I was at a fashion award thing and we were both going to present. We were backstage in this little area, and she was wearing this bedazzled jumpsuit and a giant hat, and it was just everything you want Beyoncé to be.”

“And I got really stupid. Like, my brain just stopped working. It’s intense. It’s her, right? I was talking, I was saying words and she said words back. And she said that she was a fan, I remember that distinctly. She said, ‘My husband and I really love your show, we watch it all the time.’ I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’

“And she said she had just finished her tour,” she went on. “And I said, ‘Oh, wow, you must be exhausted. Are you gonna take a little break or something?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, yeah. We’re gonna go on vacation.'”

This is where Danes thought she slipped up.

“I was like, ‘Really? Where are you gonna go?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, no, we’re thinking about it.’ And I was like, Oh, my God. You cannot ask Beyoncé where she’s going on vacation! Like, that’s not appropriate. That’s not something you do!

“I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, no. Of course, yeah.’ And so, then they called me on stage and I was very happy about that, that we could end our conversation right there. But she was lovely and charming and I was just a nervous freaking wreck.”

As Fallon asked if Danes had seen Bey since, she laughed: “No. She didn’t invite me on vacation. That didn’t happen.”