John Boyega Plays Every Role In Hilarious Edited ‘Cats’ Trailer: ‘I Could Have Killed That’

“Cats” may not have fared well at the box office after earning abysmal reviews from critics, but according to John Boyega, the movie might have been a bigger success had he starred in it — as every feline character.

“I saw the trailer for ‘Cats’ and I said to myself, You know what? I could have killed that,” the “Rise Of Skywalker” actor says before cutting to the hilariously edited trailer. Boyega, 27, captioned the post with a simple, “The litter box scene was absolutely disgusting to shoot.”

RELATED: Sebastian Stan Throws Shade At Marvel Writers Over ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ending And John Boyega Is Here For It

Poking fun at the musical misfire, Boyega shared a video of the trailer on Instagram, but this time, his face was digitally superimposed on every character. He sings “Memory” as Grizabella (Jennifer Hudson), slinks around as Victoria (Francesca Hayward) and works his magic as Mr. Mistoffelees (Laurie Davidson). His special effects aren’t exactly seamless but they look pretty good considering “Cats” was slammed for its wonky CGI that needed to be fixed post-release.

“That ‘Cats’ man,” he says. “I could have been all up in that in my skin-tight suit.”

If “Cats” ever returns to the big screen, producers now know who to call.