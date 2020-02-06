Lil Nas X Drops New Video For ‘Rodeo’ And It Does Not Feature Cardi B

By Tanja Saric.

Lil Nas X wants everyone to know there is no bad blood between him and Cardi B.

On Thursday, the rapper dropped a video for a new version of his song “Rodeo”, which originally came out in 2019 and featured the “I Like It” singer. This time, though, Cardi B was not on the song and was not seen in the video, leading fans to believe there was a rift between the two. However, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to clear the air:

This actually seemed to appease fans, with some preferring the Cardi-less version:

The original song appeared on the rapper’s debut EP 7, which also includes “Old Town Road”.

The dark, new video for “Rodeo” stars Lil Nas X as a vampire alongside rap legend Nas, who is sporting a very “Matrix”-esque coat. The two performed the song at the Grammy Awards last weekend with special guests BTS, Diplo, and Billy Ray Cyrus. You can watch the full video up top.

