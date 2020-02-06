Madonna Slams London Venue For Shutting Down Her Show After She Performs ‘5 Minutes Past Curfew’: ‘F**k You!’

Madonna was left fuming after the London Palladium pulled the curtain on her performance after she failed to finish on time Wednesday.

The singer, who is currently on the London leg of her “Madame X” tour, has reportedly been late to her shows on numerous occasions.

However, the London venue was having none of it as it attempted to get her off stage at 11 p.m.

Madonna could then be heard saying behind the curtain, “F**k you, motherf**kers” before pushing her way back to the stage to perform “I Rise” with her backing dancers.

She later captioned a video on Instagram, “Artists Are Here to Disturb the Peace,” before explaining how she was five minutes after the curfew.

The musician insisted, “We had one more song to do and the Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighs 9 tons.

The incident comes after it was reported this week that two fans, Antonio Velotta and Andrew Panos, were filing a lawsuit over delays on her tour.

Velotta and Panos claim they waited hours past the advertised set times at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on September 21 and October 1.

Velotta and Panos named both Madonna and Live Nation in the lawsuit, citing false advertising and breach of contract.