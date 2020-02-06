Alex Rodriguez Gives J.Lo Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How The Super Bowl Halftime Show Came Together

Jennifer Lopez totally rocked the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, and now fans can see how it all came together.

This week, the singer’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared a new video on his YouTube channel giving a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the halftime show.

The video opens with Lopez learning the news on August 12, 2019, that she got the Super Bowl gig.

From there, fans get to see the earliest days of rehearsal in November as all the choreography started coming together.

Rodriguez ends the video with a teaser promising the next video in the series will feature the final rehearsals at Hard Rock Stadium.