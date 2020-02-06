‘All The Bright Places’ Tearjerker Gets Emotional First Trailer With Elle Fanning

The trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s YA tearjerker All The Bright Places has landed online.

The movie version stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as teens who fall for one another while dealing with the emotional scars of their past. Violet (Fanning) has isolated herself following the death of her sister when she meets Theodore (Smith), a young man who is dealing with his own “dark moods.” Together, love blossoms as they lean on each other before the inevitable, heartbreaking conclusion that will leave viewers reaching for a box of tissues.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: Watch Couples Get Engaged Before They Ever See Each Other On Netflix’s New Dating Show

Keegan-Michael Key, Luke Wilson, and Alexandra Shipp also co-star in the movie, which arrives on Netflix on February 28.