Kelly Clarkson Warns Hoda Kotb Never To Drunk Text Blake Shelton

Drunk texts can be fun but only send them to people you trust.

That’s the warning Kelly Clarkson gave to Hoda Kotb on her show this week, specifically calling out her “The Voice” co-star Blake Shelton.

“I love drunk texting Kelly when we’re out,” Kotb told the audience at “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

She added, “I’m like, ‘Hey, Kelly! It’s us!’ You’re probably like, ‘What are you doing?'”

“No, I have a few friends in the limelight that randomly do that,” Clarkson admitted. “The Pentatonix are one as well. And it is great. I’m like, ‘Y’all, should not do that. This is blackmail.’ I never do that, I’m afraid people will show it.”

That’s when she issued her playful warning about Shelton.

“Never send that to Blake Shelton,” Clarkson said. “I know you love Blake, but he will take—never trust him with something important, footage wise. No, I, I’m… just don’t trust him!”