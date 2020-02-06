Jason Priestley Says He’s Reached Out To Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle: ‘I’m Heartbroken About The News’

Jason Priestley arriving to the KIISFM iHeartRadio'Äôs Jingle Ball 2019 at The Forum on December 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

Jason Priestley sent Shannen Doherty his good wishes after she revealed her breast cancer battle in a “Good Morning America” interview Tuesday.

Priestley, who starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210” with Doherty, told People Wednesday: “I reached out to her yesterday when the news broke.

“She’s overwhelmed with well-wishers and with people reaching out to her. I haven’t heard back from her yet but I’m sure that I will very soon.”

The pair starred as Minnesota-bred twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh in the much-loved ’90s series.

Priestley shared, “Shannen was a big part of my life. Shannen and I will always have a bond that is very meaningful. I’m very heartbroken about the news and I wish her and her family the best in this very difficult time.”

The actor’s comments come after Doherty confirmed, “I’m stage 4. My cancer came back.”

The actress was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but it had gone into remission after treatment.

She was diagnosed again about a year ago.

Asked about wanting to keep it private, the 48-year-old said, “I still do. I don’t think that I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.

“There are definitely days where I say, ‘Why me?’ and then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”