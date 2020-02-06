Jason Priestley Says He’s Reached Out To Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle: ‘I’m Heartbroken About The News’

Jason Priestley sent Shannen Doherty his good wishes after she revealed her breast cancer battle in a “Good Morning America” interview Tuesday.
Priestley, who starred in “Beverly Hills, 90210” with Doherty, told People Wednesday: “I reached out to her yesterday when the news broke.
“She’s overwhelmed with well-wishers and with people reaching out to her. I haven’t heard back from her yet but I’m sure that I will very soon.”
The pair starred as Minnesota-bred twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh in the much-loved ’90s series.
Priestley shared, “Shannen was a big part of my life. Shannen and I will always have a bond that is very meaningful. I’m very heartbroken about the news and I wish her and her family the best in this very difficult time.”
The actor’s comments come after Doherty confirmed, “I’m stage 4. My cancer came back.”
RELATED: Shannen Doherty Says She’s Learning To ‘Accept’ Her Body Post-Cancer Treatment
The actress was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but it had gone into remission after treatment.
She was diagnosed again about a year ago.
Asked about wanting to keep it private, the 48-year-old said, “I still do. I don’t think that I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.
“There are definitely days where I say, ‘Why me?’ and then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”