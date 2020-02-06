Bruno Mars Teams With Disney To Produce And Star In New Film

Bruno Mars is heading to Hollywood.

Deadline reports that the “24K Magic” singer has signed a deal with Disney to develop a “music-themed theatrical narrative feature” that he will both produce and star in.

While details of the project are being kept secret, the film is expected to feature mostly original music created for the film by Mars.

Though the new film would mark Mars’ first leading role in a film, he previously lent his voice to the animated film “Rio 2”, and in 1992 he appeared as a child in the film “Honeymoon in Vegas” doing an adorable Elvis impersonation.