Ellen Puts Her Producer Andy To Work As A Blackjack Dealer Over Super Bowl Weekend

Ellen loves putting her producer Andy Lassner in the most hilarious situations.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host and producer are at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, for the Super Bowl. However, Ellen puts Andy to work as a blackjack dealer.

After surprising a group of casino players, Andy sits down at a table to take over as the dealer and Ellen made sure it do not go smoothly.

“What would you guys like to drink? I’m going to take drink orders,” Ellen says while interrupting the game.

“How do you guys have this kind of money? I got to be honest with you, I’m not making that kind of money,” Andy tells the other players after his boss leaves.

Of course, Ellen’s shenanigans don’t stop there. Instead of bringing the players more poker chips, she brings them potato chips.

“Do you get it? More chips. It’s potato chips. Welcome to Ellen,” Andy says.

In true Ellen fashion, the segment ends with the entire studio audience being gifted a three-night stay at the same hotel in Florida. You can watch the full video up top.