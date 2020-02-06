Kerry Washington Reveals Reason She Keeps Her Kids Out Of The Spotlight: ‘I Don’t Want Them To Be Exploited’

Kerry Washington addresses her decision to keep her kids out of the spotlight in a new interview with InStyle.

The “Scandal” star has been married to former football cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha since 2013, with the pair being parents to five-year-old daughter Isabelle and three-year-old son Caleb.

Asomugha is also thought to have another daughter from a previous relationship.

Washington says of her little ones, “These are their lives. But it’s not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world— we don’t want to do that.

“I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared. I don’t want them to be exploited, particularly in this social-media world.”

Washington then talks about the advice Reese Witherspoon offered her on her production company.

“I knew that Reese had several production companies through the years and had learned a lot during the various stages of their development. I said to her, ‘You’re killing it now, but tell me all the mistakes you made so I don’t have to reinvent the wheel,'” she shares. “She said, ‘Not a single other actress has called me to have this conversation.’”

Washington also talks about working with men and women, telling the mag: “I’m doing a project with two co-producers who are black men, and it’s a different kind of safety. In a room full of women, I still have to translate my blackness, in a way.”

“In these rooms there is another kind of safety that comes from speaking to the same cultural, racial identity.”

The March issue of InStyle is on sale Feb. 14.