Billy Porter Slams Critics Claiming His ‘Sesame Street’ Appearance ‘Promotes The Radical LGBTQ Agenda’

Billy Porter had a pretty epic response to the unhappy “Sesame Street” viewers who had a problem with him wearing a dress on the long-running children’s show.

The “Pose” actor sat down with PageSix to discuss the backlash, simply stating, “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.”

“Sesame Street”‘s official social media pages teased Porter’s upcoming appearance last month, showing off the star in his iconic Christian Siriano velvet tuxedo gown he wore to last year’s Oscars.

An iconic day with an iconic person ♥️ Thanks for visiting Sesame Street, @theebillyporter! #Season51 pic.twitter.com/Yre2PO4a0p — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) January 30, 2020

“Do you approve of your taxpayer dollars being used to promote the radical LGBTQ agenda?” Republican state senator Jason Rapert wrote in a Facebook post, adding, “Taxpayer funds should not be used to try and manipulate young children with the political agenda and worldview of LGBTQ activism… I object to PBS and AETN rebroadcasting any LGBTQ activist programming using public funds. Not the right time or the right place.”

Rapert’s post quickly gained momentum and promoted a petition to remove Porter’s appearance from the “Sesame Street” airing schedule. It read, “Let children be children, and stop trying to force this corrupting and dangerous influence on the youth of America.” Some protesters went as far as to compare Porter’s choices to “perverted demon sex.”

“Like, what about me singing with a penguin [on ‘Sesame Street’] has anything to do with what I’m doing in my bedroom?” Porter hit back. “The really interesting thing for me is that that’s what it’s all about when it comes to LGBTQ people — the first thing everyone wants to talk about is how we having sex.”

“Stay out of my bedroom and you will be fine,” he continued. “That is none of your business.”