Margot Robbie Can’t Take The Spice In New Episode Of ‘Hot Ones’

Margot Robbie just got herself in way over her head.

The “Birds of Prey” star sat down to eat some very spicy wings on the new episode of “Hot Ones”, and things got very intense, very quickly.

By the third wing, Robbie was already having trouble with the heat.

“Has anybody ever been this pathetic at number three?” she said. “It’s not just my mouth. It’s my lips that are like, burning.”

Despite all that, Robbie pushed through it all to get to the hottest wings at the end, remarking at one point, “I think I might die.”