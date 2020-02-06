Matthew Perry Follows In His Friends’ Footsteps By Joining Instagram, ‘Friends’ Stars React

Matthew Perry has finally revealed his “big news”… he’s joined Instagram.

Perry’s “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow confirms the actor is following Jennifer Aniston’s footsteps and he has created an Insta account.

She posted, alongside a picture of the pair: “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

Kudrow was not the only “Friends” alum to express their excitement.

“Friends” fans may be a little disappointed however, as they were expecting some big reunion news judging by the social media response.

Perry had previously posted:

Big news coming… — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) February 5, 2020

One fan then replied:

FRIENDS REUNION?? — Felps (@flpjrdm) February 5, 2020

As another added:

Please say it’s a Friends Reunion!?!? pic.twitter.com/4uezDbxeyJ — Momma Rach 🤪 (@rkirk316) February 5, 2020

Despite this, lots of people were thrilled about Perry joining the ‘gram.

matthew perry joining instagram is the best thing to happen in 2020 pic.twitter.com/wGAFn0R1kG — izabelle (@meredithsgrwy) February 6, 2020

"Could it be more perfect".

Matthew perry our own chan, Chin Chin man, bing-a-ling is Now finally on Instagram. #Friends ♥️ pic.twitter.com/o1Wp1idXNp — SANSKAR SINGH BHADAURIA (@sanskarsam20) February 6, 2020

matthew perry finally has an instagram account, i’m so happy pic.twitter.com/sHD2sfSXJd — pía (@tesfayelovely) February 6, 2020