Matthew Perry Follows In His Friends' Footsteps By Joining Instagram, 'Friends' Stars React

By Becca Longmire.

Matthew Perry has finally revealed his “big news”… he’s joined Instagram.

Perry’s “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow confirms the actor is following Jennifer Aniston’s footsteps and he has created an Insta account.

She posted, alongside a picture of the pair: “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

Kudrow was not the only “Friends” alum to express their excitement.

“Friends” fans may be a little disappointed however, as they were expecting some big reunion news judging by the social media response.

Perry had previously posted:

One fan then replied:

As another added:

Despite this, lots of people were thrilled about Perry joining the ‘gram.

Chandler Bing’s Best One-Liners On ‘Friends’
