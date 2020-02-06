Matthew Perry Follows In His Friends’ Footsteps By Joining Instagram

Matthew Perry has finally revealed his “big news”… he’s joined Instagram.
Perry’s “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow confirms the actor is following Jennifer Aniston’s footsteps and he has created an Insta account.
She posted, alongside a picture of the pair: “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”
“Friends” fans may be a little disappointed however, as they were expecting some big reunion news judging by the social media response.
Perry had previously posted:
One fan then replied:
As another added:
Despite this, lots of people were thrilled about Perry joining the ‘gram.