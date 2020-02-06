Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Co-Create Comedy Inspired By Their Relationship

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are taking on the world of comedy.

The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-hosts will be the executive producers of a new ABC comedy pilot called “Work Wife” which is inspired, in part, by their relationship as well as that of creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor.

The possible series will follow Dani and Scott, a professional duo who attempt at starting their own real estate team. While their relationship is platonic, they rely on one another’s friendship, especially as they take the leap to become the bosses.

The pilot comes from ABC Studios, Ripa’s Milojo Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

Also joining as one of the executive producers is Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos.

This is the third comedy pilot ABC has ordered this cycle, however it is the second take on “Work Wife”. Back in the 2018-2019 cycle, writer Michael Ian Black also developed a version of the project.