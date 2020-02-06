Wyclef Jean Hosts ‘Off-Ice’, A New Digital Series About The NHL

Wyclef Jean is bringing his hockey fandom to the masses.

This week the first episode of the new digital series “Off-Ice with Wyclef Jean” debuted, right in time for the NHL’s Black History Month celebrations.

In the episode, Jean is joined by former NHL player Bryce Salvador, the third black captain in the league’s history; Blake Bolden, the first black player in the National Women’s Hockey League; and current New Jersey Devils players Connor Carrick and Blake Coleman.

Jean reveals that he became a hockey fan when someone gave him a PK Subban T-shirt before a concert in Canada.

The group share a candid conversation about their own experiences as hockey players and fans, and how to attract more young people to the game.