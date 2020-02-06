Richard E. Grant Commissions 2-Foot-Tall Sculpture Of Idol Barbra Streisand’s Face

It’s doubtful that Barbra Streisand has a more devoted fan than actor Richard E. Grant, who has publicly professed his extreme admiration for Streisand on many occasions.

On Thursday, the “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Oscar nominee shared a photo of his latest purchase: a two-foot-high sculpture of Streisand’s face that he commissioned from an artist.

“Honouring @BarbraStreisand who favours being filmed from her left side,” he wrote in a caption as he proudly poses with his new acquisition.

Grant also shared a video, gushing about Streisand and his new sculpture. “I’ve been a Barbra Streisand for over 50 years, and when I saw her last summer I told her I told her I was having a sculpture made of her face,” Grant explained. “And she said, ‘You’re insane.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I know.’ And she said, ‘No, no no, you are insane.’ And here it is — I couldn’t be happier.”

Grant opened up about meeting Streisand backstage at a London concert last summer, describing the experience as “utterly surreal,” having previously met her at the 2019 Academy Awards.

In January 2019, Grant revealed a letter he wrote to Streisand when he was 14-years-old, offering her a holiday at his family home in Swaziland.

Streisand finally responded — 47 years later.

“Dear Richard,” she tweeted back. “What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14 ! and look at u now! You’re terrific in your latest movie with Melissa congratulations and love Barbra.”