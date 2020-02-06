John Turturro Shares First Look At His ‘Big Lebowski’ Spin-Off ‘The Jesus Rolls’

“Big Lebowski” fans finally have a new look at spin-off “The Jesus Rolls”.

Director John Turturro is behind the highly-anticipated flick, and also reprises his iconic role as Jesus Quintana in the film, next to Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou.

The new trailer picks up as Quintana is released from prison, but after being picked up by his pal Petey (Cannavale) and Marie (Tautou) they quickly fall into old habits and embark on a series of petty crimes.

Turturro writes, directs and stars in the upcoming flick alongside Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Christopher Walken and Pete Davidson.

“The Jesus Rolls” hits big screens March 6.