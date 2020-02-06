Disney CEO Bob Iger Apologizes To Elementary School After They Were Fined Over ‘The Lion King’ Fundraiser Screening

Disney CEO Bob Iger is apologizing to a California elementary school after the company charged a $250 licensing fee to show “The Lion King” as part of a fundraising event.

“Our company apologizes to Emerson Elementary School PTA, and I will personally donate to their fundraising initiative,” Iger tweeted on Thursday. His tweet came in response to outcry over a November fundraising screening held by the Berkeley, Calif. school. Iger’s apology comes after days of complaints from parents and residents.

The Parent-Teacher Association event was billed as a “community-building event,” charging $15 for the movie, pizza and snacks as part of the fundraiser. Their efforts raised $800 to offset teacher costs and bring more money into the school.

Last month, the school received notice from Disney’s licensing company, Movie Licensing USA, requesting to be paid a $250 fee for showing the 2019 release.

“One of the dads bought the movie at Best Buy,” PTA president David Rose told CNN. “He owned it. We literally had no idea we were breaking any rules.” It is unclear how Disney became aware of the screening.

According to the notice, “Any time a movie is shown outside of the home, legal permission is needed to show it, as it is considered a Public Performance.”

