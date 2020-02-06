Kim Kardashian Believes Son Psalm Is The Reincarnation Of Late Father Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian sees something a little familiar about her 8-month-old son Psalm, believing that he takes after his grandfather, attorney Robert Kardashian.

In fact, not only does Kardashian believe her son shares some of her father’s traits, she believes he’s the actual reincarnation of the late lawyer, who served on the legal team of O.J. Simpson during his double homicide trial.

In an interview with E! News, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star reveals she received the news during a reading she had with a medium in Bali.

“My son, Psalm, 8 months, is probably the happiest baby alive. He’s always smiling, always happy,” Kim revealed. “On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman — a blind medium — came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated.”

According to Kardashian, the medium had no idea she was expecting a boy, and she pointed out a few other mysterious occurrences that led her to believe the medium was correct. “My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in,” Kardashian added. “But she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, ‘It’s okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that’s okay with you.’ I really needed the help. She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, ‘Is this your son?’ And she said, ‘No, no, no, I’m just watching him.’ And she said, ‘Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.’”

She continued: “Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he’s a family member reincarnated. So my whole family, all the time, thinks it’s my dad and is just so emotional and close to him.”

Kardashian revealed one more detail that she believes sealed the deal: “He’s left-handed, like my dad,” Kim declared “So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!”