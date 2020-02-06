Justin Bieber Releases New Song ‘Intentions’

So far, the year 2020 has been full of new music from Justin Bieber.

The Canadian star started off the year by releasing the single “Yummy” off of his upcoming album Changes and now his second song is here.

The Biebs teased “Intentions” featuring Quavo on his Instagram, along with a short clip of the two visiting local centres.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Sets Record With 50 Million YouTube Subscribers

A few weeks ago, Quavo and Bieber were spotted at an L.A. daycare filming on the steps in front.

This is the two musicians third collab, including “I’m The One” and “No Brainer” which both also featured DJ Khaled.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Waited To Have A Wedding With Justin Bieber

Bieber recently announced the full setlist on his Instagram and is as follows:

“All Around Me”

“Habitual”

“Come Around Me”

“Intentions (ft. Quavo)”

“Yummy”

“Available ”

“Forever (ft. Post Malone & Clever)”

“Running Over (ft. Lil Dicky)”

“Take It Out On Me”

“Second Emotion (ft. Travis Scott)”

“Get Me (ft. Kehlani)”

“ETA”

“Changes”

“Confirmation”

“That’s What Love Is ”

“At Least For Now”

“Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)”

HE REALLY RELEASED THE CHANGES TRACKLIST WITH AN INSTAGRAM FILTER DJJD JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS BIG BRAIN pic.twitter.com/RTdXcu4Xy8 — leena (@rickkrauhl) February 4, 2020

Changes will be released on Feb. 14.