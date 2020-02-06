Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Childhood Abuse: ‘I Was Feeling Sexual Things No Kid Should Feel’

Jessica Simpson is opening up to the world about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child.

Simpson, 39, writes candidly about the abuse in her new memoir, Open Book. The celebrity appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Dr. Oz” and shared her story on television. Simpson said she was being abused by the daughter of a family friend.

“I have a lot of that fear of going to sleep because as a child I developed these terrible protective things,” she said, per TooFab. “I didn’t want to hurt her family, she was being abused as well. I had compassion for her.”

“I didn’t want to let the secret out,” she continued. “But at a very young age, I was feeling sexual things no kid should feel.”

The abuse started when Simpson was about 5 or 6. The abuser was one year older than Simpson, and she later learned the abuser was herself being molested by an older boy.

“I had told one of my best friends the story and the whole school said I was a lesbian,” Simpson shared. “At that time, I didn’t even know what that meant. I was the head cheerleader and I dropped out.”

“I will never be a cheerleader again,” she added. “Because these girls went over to the other team and told them and everybody started chanting ‘Lesbian’ and I ran out.”

Simpson did eventually get closure.

“There’s so much in forgiveness,” she told Dr. Oz. “I confronted the mom of this girl, I confronted this girl, I said, ‘I understand you and I want you to know I know what was happening, I know that you’re struggling, I hope one day you can heal.'”

Open Book is available for purchase now.