Celine Dion Talks Letting Music Help Her ‘Find New Strength’ In Life After Recently Losing Her Mother

Celine Dion is opening up about letting music heal after losing her husband, brother and mother.

The Canadian icon, 51, chatted with People magazine in an emotional interview following the release of her Apple Music doc “Behind Céline Dion’s Courage”.

“I feel good these days,” Dion admits. “It’s no secret that I’ve gone through some tough times, obviously losing my husband and my brother a few years ago, and my mother very recently. Life presents challenges to us and we try to find ways to move on.”

But thankfully, Dion says she fell in love with the healing power of music again, “Music can be a healing force, and the songs on my new album have helped me find new strength in my life… and perhaps a bit more independence, because I’m the head of the household now. I’ve got sole responsibility for my children, and you find out more things about yourself when you’re in that situation.”

She later added, “I mentioned that music to me is a way of healing, but the most important job I have is to be the best mother I can for my children. They are the biggest source of my healing.”

In 2016, Dion lost her beloved husband, René Angélil, after a long battle with cancer and just days later, she lost her brother Daniel Dion. Last month, Dion’s mother passed away.

Angélil and Dion shares sons Rene-Charles, 19, and twins, Nelson and Eddy, both 9.

“Behind Céline Dion’s Courage” is available now for Apple Music subscribers.