Nicki Minaj Regrets Recording ‘Anaconda’ & ‘Starships’

Believe it or not, some of your favourite Nicki Minaj hits are among her most disliked.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Take Beef Public On Social Media
Minaj recently took part in a Q&A with her manager, Irving Azoff, at the Pollstar Live Conference in Beverly Hills. During the event, the 10-time Grammy nominee revealed her three least favourite songs are “Anaconda”, “Your Love” and “Starships”.
Minaj did say she liked the music videos for “Anaconda” and “Your Love”, but had nothing good to say about “Starships” — particularly the lyrics.
“I hate ‘Starships'” the rapper laughed. “Yo, why did I do that?”
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Faces Online Backlash After Dissing Rosa Parks
“Your Love” was Minaj’s first-ever solo song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at 14. “Starships” peaked at number five and “Anaconda” peaked at number two.