Nicki Minaj Regrets Recording ‘Anaconda’ & ‘Starships’

Believe it or not, some of your favourite Nicki Minaj hits are among her most disliked.

Minaj recently took part in a Q&A with her manager, Irving Azoff, at the Pollstar Live Conference in Beverly Hills. During the event, the 10-time Grammy nominee revealed her three least favourite songs are “Anaconda”, “Your Love” and “Starships”.

Nicki Minaj reveals she wishes she never recoded ‘Anaconda’, ‘Your Love’, and ‘StarShips’ pic.twitter.com/YcIvhc9jlw — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) February 6, 2020

Minaj did say she liked the music videos for “Anaconda” and “Your Love”, but had nothing good to say about “Starships” — particularly the lyrics.

“I hate ‘Starships'” the rapper laughed. “Yo, why did I do that?”

“Your Love” was Minaj’s first-ever solo song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at 14. “Starships” peaked at number five and “Anaconda” peaked at number two.