Company Shares Graphic Ad Rejected By Oscars, Aimed At Helping Unprepared New Moms

A company called Frida that specializes in products that help new mothers through the difficult postpartum period has revealed a TV commercial it was planning to run during the Academy Awards has been rejected.

On Wednesday, Frida posted the banned ad on YouTube, in which a new mom is seen staggering to the bathroom, showcasing her mesh underwear and oversized pad designed for postpartum bleeding.

“It’s not violent, political or sexual in nature — but it was deemed ‘too graphic with partial nudity and product demonstration,’ and that’s not even the most outrageous part,” reads an email sent by Frida Mom’s PR, reports Mashable.

RELATED: PETA Hit With Backlash For Co-Opting Colin Kaepernick’s Message In Banned Super Bowl Commercial

“The [Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] guidelines say that the ‘Advertisement of the following is not permitted: Political candidates/positions, religious or faith-based message/position, guns, gun shows, ammunition, feminine hygiene products, adult diapers, condoms or hemorrhoid remedies’ during the broadcast” the email continues. “Yes, Frida Mom has been put into the same category as guns and ammunition.”

Addressing the spot being rejected for air, Frida CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn described the ad as “just a raw and honest emotionally driven short story showing women what to expect. Knowledge is confidence… and there’s a deep fear in not knowing what to expect.”

Added Hirschhorn: “It’s really shocking to me given all the progress we’ve made culturally.”

RELATED: Spotify Ad Featuring Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’ Banned From TV For Being ‘Too Scary’

This isn’t the first time the company has faced similar bans; according to Mashable, in 2018 Frida was banned by 13 cities when trying to post billboards advertising its perineum bottle, with the tagline, “Trust us, your vagina will thank you.”

“We tiptoe and dance around these topics,” added Hirschhorn, “and we wonder why women don’t feel prepared.”