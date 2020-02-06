Kellan Lutz And Wife Brittany Reveal Miscarriage

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany Lutz have heartbreakingly announced they have suffered a miscarriage.

“The Legend of Hercules” star shared a picture of his wife, holding her growing bump on Instagram while revealing she has had a miscarriage at 6 months.

“It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions,” he wrote. “Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful!”

He added, “Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home.”

Britanny shared the same picture, with the message, “Baby girl,⁣ It was my absolute honour and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much.”

She went on to say she is “not ready to talk about what happened” and isn’t sure if she will “ever be ready.”

Both have asked for privacy during this time.